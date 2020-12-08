Namibia: Pdm Not Surprised By Downgrade

The Popular Democratic Movement says it is not surprised by the recent move by the ratings agency Moody's to downgrade the government's creditworthiness.

Notably, finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi and his team remain mum on the downgrade and are yet to give a dose of confidence to potential investors.

In a statement today, PDM treasurer Nico Smit said the latest downgrade was not an unexpected move by Moody's because the fiscus was continuously deteriorating and the situation was exacerbated by additional funding requirements as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

"The government's ability to raise funding as a long-term borrower has been revised down from the previous Ba2 rating to Ba3. This is the last step in the ratings scale before descending to the B and C levels where government debt is viewed as high-risk investments," Smit said.

"At the new rating of Ba3, the designation is still 'speculative' but coupled to a negative outlook," he said.

He said the implication is that Namibia's government debt will enter the high-risk category at the next scheduled ratings assessment.

"Namibia's fiscal house is not in order and Covid-19 cannot be offered as an excuse. The government has become so completely dependent on borrowing, that just one more small external shock will put it in a position where it cannot pay the interest on its debt," Smit stressed.

He went on to say that similar to previous downgrades, Moody's major concern was the significant growth in the government's debt with little to zero options left to reduce the debt burden.

"The latest published borrowing schedules indicate that government debt will exceed 72% of gross domestic product this year, and will come close to 75% next year. This is based on a budget deficit of nearly 10%, an unprecedented level in the history of an independent Namibia," Smit noted further.

However, he added that the main concern for the near and medium term is the government's ability to service the interest on its debt load.

He stated: "The International Monetary Fund's benchmark of 10% of total revenue [allocated to interest payments] has long been surpassed with the 12% mark breached in 2019 and the 16% mark looming in 2021."