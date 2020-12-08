Tanzania: Tcaa Unveils Charter to Improve Service Delivery

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has established a social pact platform which aims at specifying roles and rights between the Authority as the services provider and its clients.

The Client Services Charter specifies the standards of services delivery which users have a right to expect from the services provider - and how customers can access the Authority's services.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with stakeholders and the general public on Friday, the TCAA Director General, Mr Hamza Johari, said the Charter will be a living document that cements good working relations with its clients.

"We will always focus on reducing grievances and increasing satisfaction. We don't want to push our ideas on to clients; we simply want to create a cordial working environment that will gear up to drive the aviation sector in Tanzania to reach its apex," he explained.

"It is my sincere hope that our clients will make use of the mechanisms provided in the Charter to give constructive feedback that will be used to measure authority performance against the set services standards,"

According to him, the platform will also push the authority to provide quality services using its well-trained human resource and striving to develop and maintain a transparent and accountable culture.

"Transparent and accountability is much possible through periodic communication with clients for the purpose of deliberating and addressing various challenges emanating from dynamics, trends and development of the aviation sector," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The main purposes of the Charter, is to enhance awareness on the aviation service delivery functions in the aviation industry in line with the TCAA vision, mission and core values, provide insight on core activities and functions and improve services delivery between the Authority and its clients.

"The platform also provides an opportunity to our clients to understand what we commit ourselves to accomplish in order to serve them, how to contact us, what to expect by way of services standards and how to seek remedy if services delivery does not meet the expected results," he explained.

Again, the TCAA added that the Charter will provide information on the range of services offered, the aviation security and security standards set, consumers' expectations, avenues for remedy where services fall short of the stipulated standards and continuous improvement and excellence in operations and services delivery in pursuit of consumer satisfaction.