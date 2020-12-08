Tanzania: Dr Mwinyi, Maalim Seif Signal New Beginning for Zanzibar

Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and opposition leader-cum-First Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad signalled a new beginning for Zanzibar on Tuesday when they spoke highly of the need to reconcile Zanzibaris after divisions brought about by the October General Election.

The two stressed the need for reconciliation in Zanzibar during a function to swear in Mr Hamad as Zanzibar's First Vice President in line with the Isles' constitution.

President Mwinyi won this year's election after collecting 76.27 percent of the votes while Mr Hamad secured 19.87 per cent of the votes.

The Zanzibar constitution stipulates that the winner of the presidential elections form Government of National Unity (GNU) together with the party that takes the second position provided that it secures 10 percent of the total votes cast.

But the conduct of the elections did not go down well with Mr Hamad's party, the ACT-Wazalendo, which said the government sided with CCM to deny it of its victory.

A wave of violence swept through some areas of Zanzibar ahead, during and after the presidential election with the ACT-Wazalendo accusing police of brutality.

Mr Hamad was himself arrested twice, while several members were also held by police for alleged poll violence.

But in a reconciliatory tone, the two leaders said on Tuesday that it was time to bury hatchets for the general good of Zanzibar's unity.

Mwinyi

Speaking after swearing in Mr Hamad, President Mwinyi said with 95 percent of Zanzibaris being those who were born after the 1964 revolution, it was an open secret that people needed peace and unity.

"Just as I said during my swearing-in ceremony, I promise to live up to the reconciliation requirement and that is I have appointed the First Vice President and also two legislators from the opposition," he said.

He said he would not sit down with the First Vice President with a view to looking into how to complete the remaining positions in cabinet and on how to run the GNU.

GNU success secrets

Basically, the GNU brings together leaders from two rival political parties but President Mwinyi believes they would succeed if they have the intent to do so.

"Both parties must work towards implementing what they have agreed under the reconciliation," he said.

Second on the success secrets, he said, was that both parties must make a solid decision to endure and tolerate each other's shortcomings while also forgetting the past ills.

"We will not reach where we want to be if we remind each other about what we have gone through time and again," he said.

The third aspect, according to President Mwinyi, was that both parties must build mutual trust and work towards uniting their people.

"We do not need to harbour feelings of trying to look for reasons to blame each other," he said.

Reconcile, reconcile, reconcile

While thanking CCM's national chairman, President John Magufuli and the ruling party's deputy vice chairman (Zanzibar), Dr Ali Mohammed Shein for giving the reconciliation a green light, President Mwinyi said ideological differences must not block Zanzibar's development journey.

"Our differences must not be the stumbling block on people's development. Let us all be one and join hands in developing Zanzibar," he said.

According to President Mwinyi, Zanzibaris must also reconcile for various ills that they might have done to each other.

"It is through reconciling our people that we will build a united Zanzibar; a prosperous Zanzibar and a united Zanzibar... I am quite confident of where we want to go," he said.

Maalim Seif: It was not easy

Speaking earlier, Mr Hamad said arriving at the decision to join the GNU was not an easy task for ACT-Wazalendo.

"We deliberated. We differed and finally, we arrived at a decision," he said.

Trust

He said ACT-Wazalendo decided to join the GNU after a thorough analysis of utterances by President Mwinyi.

"It is our trust in your words, actions and signs that we decided to join the GNU. You have shown to us that you have the intention to help Zanzibar out of the stalemate," he said.

He said after a thorough analysis, the opposition party decided to give Dr Mwinyi a chance to implement what he has been aspiring for Zanzibar's future.

"That was why we also had to do away with whatever happened during elections and decided to advance Zanzibar's interests," he said.

New blood

When it was time for ACT-Wazalendo to decide on the name of the party's member to forward to the President for consideration for the post of First Vice President, Mr Hamad said he wanted it to be given to someone younger than him.

"I said it was time for me to rest and give a chance to new blood," he said.

That idea did not however go down well with some ACT-Wazalendo leaders who said for being the one who took part in the negotiations with former Zanzibar's President Amani Abedi Karume that resulted into the creation of the GNU, Mr Hamad was in a better position to occupy the position.

"They asked me to come and help in this goal of treating wounds and develop our reconciliation," he said.

He said the GNU was meant to heal the wounds among Zanzibaris and not as tool for sharing titles.

He likened the GNU to a transport facility that sought to move Zamziaris from one state of condition to the other.

"It could be by land, air or sea. For someone travelling, the idea is not to be in a transport facility but rather, to reach his/her destination," he said.

He said the GNU was meant to wipe out divisive politics and elections that resulted into killings and divisions of people of Zanzibar.

He said it was unfortunate that the conduct of the 2020 General Election brought Zanzibaris back to the pre-reconciliation era.

"It left us with even more killings... .This is shameful and a black spot on our country's history which we must take serious measures to deal with for the general good of our people," he said.