Tanzania: Local, Foreign Players Lock Horns in Golden Boot Race

Dar es Salaam — As the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) reaches round 14, local and foreign players in Tanzanian clubs have locked horns at the top of the goals scoring chart as they struggle to win the Golden Boot award. As the league trend shows, five Tanzanian players and five foreigners are battling for the top position in terms of scored goals, a position which is currently held by the Simba Football Club's captain, John Bocco, who already has seven goals under his belt.

Apart from Bocco, Adam and Abraham, other local players who are in the Top 13 in the race for the Golden Boot are Kagera Sugar's Yusuph Mhilu, Reliant Lusago (KMC), Raizin Hafidhi (Coastal Union) and Ruvu Shooting's Fully Maganga, each of whom has scored four goals.

Foreign players in the race for the Golden Boot award are Michael Sarpong (Yanga) Meddie Kagere, Clatous Chama (Simba), Obrey Chirwa (Azam FC) and Bigirimana Blaise (Namungo FC). The Premier League Golden Boot is an annual association football award presented to the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League. For the past three seasons, the Vodacom Premier League Golden Boot award was won by foreign players. Records show that Meddie Kagere won the award twice: in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 league seasons. The Rwandan striker scored 20 goals in 2018/2019, and 22 goals in the last season. The league's trend shows that there will be major changes in the current season, as many local players have been scoring goals right left and centre. In related development, Yanga are the only club whose team is yet to lose a match. It is at the top of the league rankings, with 34 points from 14 matches.

Yanga have won ten of the matches, and drew the other four. Azam FC are placed second with 26 points after winning eight matches, drawing twice and losing three.

Simba, who are the League's defending champions, are currently placed third with 23 points from 11 matches, while Ruvu Shooting are placed fourth after collecting 23 points from 14 matches. Four out of the 18 clubs this season - namely: Ihefu FC, Mwadui FC, JKT Tanzania and Mbeya City - are floundering in the relegation zone of the League.

Ihefu FC is at the bottom after collecting seven points; Mwadui FC is 17th with 10 points; JKT Tanzania are 16th with 11 points, and Mbeya City are 15th, with 14 points.