Tanzanian Appointed Head Coach of Rwandan National Basketball Team

Dar es Salaam — Henry Mwinuka of Tanzania has been appointed acting head coach of Rwanda's national basketball team following the resignation of Vladimir Bosnjak, a Serbian.

Bosnjak resigned from his position as head coach of the basketballers following the latter's abject performance in the just-ended qualifiers for the African Basketball Championships ('Afrobasket') finals next year.

Rwandan's national team failed to win a single game during the competition held in the country's capital Kigali. The team was grouped with teams from Mali, Nigeria and South Sudan in Group D. Rwanda's basketball governing body Ferwaba announced that Mwinuka was appointed acting head coach, and will be assisted by Aime Karim Nkusi.

Speaking to The Citizen on the 'phone from Kigali, Mwinuka said was happy to take the post, and pledged to take the team to higher levels.

Mwinuka said it is challenging task, but - because of his vast experience in the game, especially coaching in Rwanda - they will do their best. Rwanda will host the 2021 Afrobasket finals slated for August 2021 - thereby becoming the first country in Eastern Africa to host Africa's biggest basketball tournament since 1993 when it was held in Kenya.

"It is a good exposure for me, although I have been a basketball coach in Rwanda for a number of years.

I know the level of the game and standards of the players - and, with cooperation from other technical bench members, we are sure to take the game to the next level," said Mwinuka on the telephone.