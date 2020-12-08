Uganda: Bobi Wine Endorses NRM Candidate for Koboko

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has endorsed National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate for Koboko MP seat, Mr Charles Ayume.

"I have studied Mr Ayume for a long time and he inspires me. I know he will not say anything good about me but wherever he is, tell him that I support him, "Mr Kyagulanyi said on Tuesday as he campaigned in Koboko District in West Nile.

Mr Kyagulanyi said Dr Charles Ayume's father, Mr Francis Ayume, who was Uganda's Attorney General at the time of his death (2004) inspired him while growing up and that's why he chose to endorse his son.

Mr Kyagulanyi's NUP did not front a candidate for the seat.

Dr Ayume beat Minister of State for Investment, Evelyn Anite in a heavily contested September 2020 NRM party primary poll in Koboko.

NRM supporters in Koboko recently accused Ms Anite of campaigning for the Independent candidate, Mr Charles Yakani against her party candidate, Ayume.

Late last month, Ms Anite confronted police officers at Koboko Central Police Station after they raided Mr Yakani's home and impounded NRM campaign materials.

It remains unclear how the materials meant for Mr Ayume who defeated Anite found their way to Yakani's home.

However, Ms Anite accused the Police of masterminding her loss to Ayume in the September primaries and also claimed they had impounded the materials to cause President Museveni's loss in the general elections slated for January 2021.

When asked why she was backing the independent candidate, Ms Anite recently said she's mobilizing new members to join the NRM which has been in power since 1986.