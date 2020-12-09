Nigerian Embassy in Germany Sacks Official Demanding Sex for Passport Renewal

E.Burrows/Deutsche Welle
A Nigerian passport.
8 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The embassy said its investigation found the official culpable.

The Nigerian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, has fired Martins Adedeji Oni, a security officer, who allegedly demanded sexual favours in return for help to renew a passport.

Mr Oni's employment contract was terminated following an investigation into allegations of corruption and sexual misconduct, the embassy stated in a release on Tuesday.

"Mr Oni was suspended from duty on 17 November after reports emerged that he had curried sexual favours in return for help with the renewal of a passport."

"The Embassy immediately established an Investigation Committee to examine the allegations and any related issues, and to make recommendations for action."

It also added that the committee interviewed Mr Oni and other witnesses as part of a a thorough examination of the serious charges and concluded that he was culpable and in violation of all the relevant codes.

The embassy stressed its zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of office, and especially of sexual misconduct.

"The Embassy is grateful for the help of the public in tackling such abuses. As public servants, we pledge to follow all due process as part of our continuing commitment to deliver the highest ethical & professional standards in all our operations, also at Consular & Immigration," it stated.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.