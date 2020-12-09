Nigeria: There Are 206 Million People in Nigeria - Population Commission

This Day
Lagos, Nigeria.
8 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Francis Arinze Iloani

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that Nigeria's population has been estimated at 206 million for 2020.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Kwarra, said this in Abuja on Tuesday while announcing the start of the 11th Phase of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD).

Nigeria has not conducted census in the last 14 years, thereby relying on population estimates.

The NPC had estimated the country's population at 198 million in 2018.

"In the absence of an actual census, we formally do projections and we have all along been doing our projections and we estimate that as of 2020, the estimated population of Nigeria is 206 million," he said.

Kwarra said the Commission was hopeful of a presidential proclamation to hold a census in 2021 and 2022.

He said the EAD being held across the country was in preparation for the census.

He disclosed that 260 local government areas out of the 774 in the country had been demarcated.

The NPC boss said the 11th phase of the EAD, which would begin on December 9, 2020, and end on January 20, 2021, would be conducted in 95 LGAs spread across the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.