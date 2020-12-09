Zimbabwe: Madzamba Fights GBV in Song

9 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Prince Meke

Zimbabwean artistes are adding their voices to the fight against gender-based violence by composing songs, creating dramas and writing poems.

One such artiste who has stepped up to play his part in the fight against the scourge is rising traditional afro fusion artiste, Mazarura (real name Ranson Madzamba) whose single "Wakandikoshera" is set to be released tomorrow.

The jiti single was produced at Maselo Studios and the accompanying video, which was shot by Blessing Gatsi, will be released soon.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, Madzamba said the song resonated well with the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence and sends a signal to the society.

"The song is just a Christmas present for my fans and all the jiti music lovers," he said. "It is a song that preaches respect, dignity and love in a relationship. Everyone must be treated essential in any relationship. This indeed helps reduce GBV."

The communication officer and musician said the song was inspired by societal settings.

"The song is preaching the fact that a partner, be it a wife or husband in any relationship, is important," he said. "Once you value and treat someone with respect, then together as a nation will be able to fight domestic violence."

Madzamba said, "I have been inspired by Thomas Mapfumo and Oliver Mtukudzi who have never envied to run away from their Zimbabwean beat and music. I am a proud Zimbabwean, and so I have realised that the two music gurus were likewise.

"I used to interacted a lot with the Dr Mtukudzi and I was inspired with the wise words he gave me."

Madzamba said he started playing mbira at university.

"My love for traditional music and the mbira instrument started way back in 2011 when l was studying for my first degree at the Midlands State University," he said.

"I mingled with a lot of musicology students and with time I developed love for the mbira instrument. During our vacation time I would go for mbira lessons."

Last year, Madzamba recorded his first two singles "Huya Tigare" and "Ndozvireva" before dropping an album "Pamusoroi" which has a video "Perekedza Anokuda".

The songs and the video are on social media.

