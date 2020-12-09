Nigeria: Arise Fashion Week Starts Tomorrow, Sets Eyes On Young Designers

Thirty young designers will be showcasing their works at the 2020 Arise Fashion Week, which kicks off tomorrow, December 10.

The spotlight on young designers is one of the ways the organisers are grooming a new generation of fashion designers.

"The whole idea is to help assist young designers in building their brands," said Ruth Osime, Co-producer of Arise Fashion Week at a recent pre-launch event.

"We need a breath of fresh air. We need younger people to get into this space, and be given the accreditation they certainly deserve."

About 150 designers within and outside Nigeria applied out of which 30 were selected. There is also a 25 member-committee who will be part of the judging panel.

With the theme '30 under 30: The New Stars,' this edition will mark the first time the fashion event is awarding monetary prizes to designers. A total of $500,000 will be awarded to the designers whose creative works will be judged based on aesthetics, presentation and market value.

The prizes will be awarded on the third and final day of the event, Saturday, December 12.

"The good part is the seed money that the young designers will receive because we know that most of them face financial challenges. We are looking forward to launching brand new designers that will make waves internationally," noted Osime.

For the first time too, the designers will pick their stylists and models.

Although the focus is on young designers, household names in the fashion industry like Reni Folawiyo and Ituen Basi will be part of the judges as well as international fashion icons.

Known for unmatchable grandeur on the runway, this edition will not be different. Although it will be virtual and broadcast to a worldwide audience on the new ARISEPLAY streaming service and other ARISE/THISDAY platforms, viewers can expect iconic designs on the runway.

A long-time partner of the event and international supermodel Naomi Campbell will be walking the runway as well.

Some of the selected designers to participate in this year's event include Pepper Row, Onalaja, Kenneth Ize, Fruche and Geto.

