Nigeria: Arise Fashion Week Starts Tomorrow, Sets Eyes On Young Designers

9 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

Thirty young designers will be showcasing their works at the 2020 Arise Fashion Week, which kicks off tomorrow, December 10.

The spotlight on young designers is one of the ways the organisers are grooming a new generation of fashion designers.

"The whole idea is to help assist young designers in building their brands," said Ruth Osime, Co-producer of Arise Fashion Week at a recent pre-launch event.

"We need a breath of fresh air. We need younger people to get into this space, and be given the accreditation they certainly deserve."

About 150 designers within and outside Nigeria applied out of which 30 were selected. There is also a 25 member-committee who will be part of the judging panel.

With the theme '30 under 30: The New Stars,' this edition will mark the first time the fashion event is awarding monetary prizes to designers. A total of $500,000 will be awarded to the designers whose creative works will be judged based on aesthetics, presentation and market value.

The prizes will be awarded on the third and final day of the event, Saturday, December 12.

"The good part is the seed money that the young designers will receive because we know that most of them face financial challenges. We are looking forward to launching brand new designers that will make waves internationally," noted Osime.

For the first time too, the designers will pick their stylists and models.

Although the focus is on young designers, household names in the fashion industry like Reni Folawiyo and Ituen Basi will be part of the judges as well as international fashion icons.

Known for unmatchable grandeur on the runway, this edition will not be different. Although it will be virtual and broadcast to a worldwide audience on the new ARISEPLAY streaming service and other ARISE/THISDAY platforms, viewers can expect iconic designs on the runway.

A long-time partner of the event and international supermodel Naomi Campbell will be walking the runway as well.

Some of the selected designers to participate in this year's event include Pepper Row, Onalaja, Kenneth Ize, Fruche and Geto.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.