Kenya: Mamba's Strong Mentality Sees Off Theeka FC to Clinch 2020 #KOT5Aside Title

Nairobi — Mamba Mentality overcame a stiff challenge from Theeka FC to pick a 1-0 win and lift the fifth edition of the annual #KOT5Aside football tournament played at the Ngong Road Arena over the weekend.

Thanks to their victory, Mamba walked away with Ksh. 80,000 courtesy of betting firm Odibets, Theeka did not go home empty handed too as they pocketed Ksh. 60,000 while Play Makers FC received Ksh 40,000 for coming third.

To storm into the final, Theeka beat Ballers FC 4-1 in the semifinals while Mamba Mentality spanked Playmakers FC 2-0.

"I want to thank Kenyans On Twitter for coming out in good numbers to support #KOT5Aside, we look forward to the Nakuru Edition. I also want to thank our Sponsors Odibets; Safaricom, Indomie and Kilian Tours for their support," tournament organiser Sir Alexas said.

The next Edition will be held in Nakuru 2021 in February with eight teams that reached quarterfinals for this year's Edition earning a slot for the Nakuru Edition while the other eight teams will come from Nakuru.