Kenya Announces 14 More Covid-19 Deaths as Cases Soar to 89,100

8 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — 14 COVID-19 patients died in Kenya Tuesday, just a day after fatalities appeared to slow after weeks of a worrying surge.

Five fatalities were recorded on Monday, in what had raised of hope of a decline in deaths.

The 14 deaths recorded Tuesday raised fatalities in the country to 1,545.

The new deaths were announced by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi who also said 521 people had contracted the virus.

She said the new cases were detected from 4,721 samples tested since Monday.

This raised the caseload in the country to 89,100.

"We have been able to make steps toward fighting this disease head-on. This means that many Kenyans have ensured that they strictly adhere to the containment measures that we here at the Ministry have issued," she said.

Dr. Mwangangi also said that 425 patients had recovered from the disease, including 330 on the home based programme.

There are fears that the situation might worsen in the country after nurses and clinical officers downed tools Monday to protest inadequate Personal Protective Equipment in hospitals. They also demanded to be paid their allowances as well as be included in a medical insurance cover.

Doctors too have threatened to strike on December 21, if their grievances will not have been addressed.

The country has lost more than 10 doctors and 40 specialists to COVID-19 since March, according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

