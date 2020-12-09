Liberia: Pres. Weah Hails "Peaceful," "Smooth" Voting Process After Casting Ballot

Monrovia — "I just voted. It is very smooth. People are calm. I came to the polling center to exercise my franchise," President George Weah told journalists at the Kendija Public School in the Rehab community where he cast his votes on Tuesday.

The President, on the eve of Election Day, had cautioned Liberians to go about voting calmly. And having participated, himself, his assessment was that the voting process at his precinct was underway in a "peaceful" manner, calling on other such centers around the country to remain peaceful as well.

"At the end of the day the result will come out and those that will be elected will win... the country needs peace," said President Weah.

Liberians in the 15 counties, eligible to vote, are casting their ballot to choose new senators for the Legislature. Inclusive of the elections are two by-elections for Montserrado's District #9 and Sinoe's District #2 caused by the deaths of two Representatives (Munah Pelham-Youngblood and Jay Nagbe Sloh).

Another important component of the election is a national constitutional referendum to possibly amend articles 28, 45, 47, 48, 49, 50, and 83 (a) and (b) of the1986 Constitution of Liberia.

The proposed amendments include giving authorization to dual citizenship; reducing the tenure of members of the House of Representatives including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker from six to five years; reducing the tenure of Senators from nine to seven years; and reducing the tenure of President from six to five years.

Voters are also deciding on changing the date of general elections from October to November to avoid the rainy season affecting electioneering activities. And changing the time-frame from 30 to 15 days for the National Elections Commission to act on complaints following a general election is equally a ballot measure in the referendum.