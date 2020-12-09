Liberia: Pres. Weah Hails "Peaceful," "Smooth" Voting Process After Casting Ballot

Pixabay
Liberian flag (file photo).
8 December 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)
By Justice Randall Clarke

Monrovia — "I just voted. It is very smooth. People are calm. I came to the polling center to exercise my franchise," President George Weah told journalists at the Kendija Public School in the Rehab community where he cast his votes on Tuesday.

The President, on the eve of Election Day, had cautioned Liberians to go about voting calmly. And having participated, himself, his assessment was that the voting process at his precinct was underway in a "peaceful" manner, calling on other such centers around the country to remain peaceful as well.

"At the end of the day the result will come out and those that will be elected will win... the country needs peace," said President Weah.

Liberians in the 15 counties, eligible to vote, are casting their ballot to choose new senators for the Legislature. Inclusive of the elections are two by-elections for Montserrado's District #9 and Sinoe's District #2 caused by the deaths of two Representatives (Munah Pelham-Youngblood and Jay Nagbe Sloh).

Another important component of the election is a national constitutional referendum to possibly amend articles 28, 45, 47, 48, 49, 50, and 83 (a) and (b) of the1986 Constitution of Liberia.

The proposed amendments include giving authorization to dual citizenship; reducing the tenure of members of the House of Representatives including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker from six to five years; reducing the tenure of Senators from nine to seven years; and reducing the tenure of President from six to five years.

Voters are also deciding on changing the date of general elections from October to November to avoid the rainy season affecting electioneering activities. And changing the time-frame from 30 to 15 days for the National Elections Commission to act on complaints following a general election is equally a ballot measure in the referendum.

Read the original article on LINA.

More on This
Vote Counting Begins in Liberia's Crucial Mid-Term Elections
Liberia Govt, Opposition Bicker Over Looming Referendum
Fears and Insecurity Ahead of Liberia Elections
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.