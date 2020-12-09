Liberia: Voters Blast NEC Staffers

Pixabay
Liberian flag (file photo).
8 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh; Edited by Winston W. Parley

Some voters in Duala and Caldwell have expressed anger and blasted National Elections Commission (NEC) staff over difficulties faced in identifying voters' names and their assigned voting rooms. Liberians voted in a peaceful senatorial election and referendum on Tuesday, 8 December across the country.

At some places on Election Day, polls opened at about 7am to 8am, with virtually huge turnouts, and it took electorate close to an hour to identify their names, and room number to cast their ballots.In the polls Tuesday, Liberians voted to elect 15 new senators, two representatives in Montserrado and Sinoe counties.

They also voted in a referendum that has eight propositions including dual citizenship; reduction of the tenures of the presidency and representatives from six to five years, each; and senators from nine to seven years.

The other prepositions in the referendum include reduction of the tenure of Speaker, deputy speaker and protemp, reduction in the hearing of an election complaint from 30- to 15 days, and changing the voting days from October to November of every election year.

Speaking to this paper at the Assembly of God high school in Caldwell, an elderly man identified as John Cooper says this election is important because of the kind of Liberia that people want to see.

He says often times Liberians make mistakes by electing people who are not in the interest of the ordinary people, but rather themselves.

He encourages citizens to make good and sound decision that will bring growth and development to the country and not the candidate themselves.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

More on This
Vote Counting Begins in Liberia's Crucial Mid-Term Elections
Liberia Govt, Opposition Bicker Over Looming Referendum
Fears and Insecurity Ahead of Liberia Elections
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.