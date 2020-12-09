Liberia: Polling Places in Bong County District 4 Deserted Due to Heavy Rainfall

Belefania, Zota District Four — Several polling stations visited by FrontPageAfrica in Bong's District Four have been deserted due to heavy downpour of rain.

"The rain is trying to spoil our day. I hope it stops, otherwise they will have to extend the voting hours," said Joshua Fahnbulleh, one of the few voters who had turned up at a polling station in Belefania, Zota District.

The rain, which intensified by the minute, saw voters searching for shelters.

Liberians are voting in a county-wide elections to elect new 15 senators after serving nine years.

In Bong County, the incumbent senator Henry Yallah is contesting against seven persons in an election seen as a two-horse race between him and Deputy Speaker Prince Moye.