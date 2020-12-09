Rwanda: Kiyovu Aims to Heap More Misery on APR

Kiyovu look to add more misery to APR when the two sides meet in the Rwanda premier league on Friday, December 11.

APR was dumped out of the Caf champions league last week after two late goals from Gor Mahia, something that prompted the club's deputy president, Maj. Gen Mubarakh Muganga to apologise to the club's fans.

Olivier Karekezi's men put up a spirited display at Huye Stadium last Saturday after defeating Mukura 3-0 but face their first big test against the champions who are still smarting from their champions league failure.

"This is our most important match so far this season, we are going to battle with all we have to get a win. Beating the champions will give us good morale and I don't need to remind the team of this," Olivier Karekezi, the Kiyovu said.

Karekezi joined the Mumena based side in October after signing a 2 year-deal. He previously coached Rayon Sports in 2018 for left after just six months.

The 37 year-old former Amavubi midfielder had a decorated career playing for APR before embarking on a professional career in Sweden, Norway and Tunisia. He still remains the country's top scorer after netting 25 goals.

Kiyovu last season held APR to a goalless draw but the army side won the return leg 1-0.

Meanwhile, games in the premier league continue on Thursday with Etincelles hosting Musanze, newcomers Rutsiro face Gasogi United, Bugesera take on Police, AS Muhanga will be up against Gorilla while AS Kigali will play against Mukura.

After two match days, Etincelles leads the table with four points, Gasogi, Marines, SC Kiyovu, and Musanze, all have three points.

Thursday

Espoir vs Rayon

Etincelles vs Musanze

Rutsiro vs Gasogi United

Bugesera vs Police

AS Muhanga vs Gorilla

AS Kigali vs Mukura

Friday

APR vs SC Kiyovu