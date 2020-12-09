Ghana: Two Political Parties Claim Early Lead As Ghanaians Await Poll Results

8 December 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mohammed Momoh

As Ghanaians anxiously awaited the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, the two top political parties on Tuesday claimed victory, even as the Electoral Commission warned parties and the media against declaring results.

Me Jean Mensa, the head of the Electoral Commission, said the agency is the only one allowed by law to declare any results.

However, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party each told supporters on Tuesday that they were in the lead.

The NPP fronted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as its candidate in the election on Monday, while former President John Dramani Mahama ran on the NDC ticket.

The opposition NDC claimed it had won many of the parliamentary seats that were occupied by NPP members, and said it was sure of winning the presidential polls.

The party cautioned its supporters against premature celebrations as the party continued to "make strides in the 2020 General Election", but urged supporters to remain vigilant.

Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, NDC's director of elections, said on Tuesday that even though results trickling in showed a positive sign for the party, counting was still in progress.

"Preliminary results trickling in shows exciting outlook but our victory is not complete until the last ballot is counted and collated.

"These preliminary results can be seen from the provisional parliamentary results so far and some significant seats that we have swapped, some for the first time in the history of the fourth republic since 1992."

In response, Mr John Boadu, the secretary general of the NPP, spoke in Accra saying that results collated by the party indicated that it had won both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

"We are confident of this and await the declaration from the Electoral Commission, as it is constitutionally mandated," he said, adding that publicly declared results at the constituency level show that NPP had taken an early lead.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.