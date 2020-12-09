Congo-Kinshasa: Pro-Kabila, Pro-Tshisekedi Camps in Pitched Battle at Parliament

8 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Two days after Félix Tshisekedi's speech announcing the end of the coalition, the standoff continues in the National Assembly between, on the one hand, the office of the chamber of parliament and the deputies of Cape Town for change (CACH), and on the other hand, the supporters of President Felix Tshisekedi and those of former leader Joseph Kabila.

It all started on Monday, December 7 when pro-Tshisekedi parliamentarians ransacked the working room of the National Assembly to protest against the holding of the plenary by Jeanine Mabunda (a pro-Kabila) and all her staff. According to the CACH deputies, there was no question for Mabunda to lead the work of the plenary while the deputies initiated a petition aiming at its deadline.

Faced with this cacophony, the Speaker of the National Assembly suspended the work of her institution because of the disorders noted on Monday. But Mabunda changed her mind and called the deputies "for a communication".

It is then under high tension that the plenary was prepared. Within the very walls of the People's Palace, a battle pits Kabila's supporters against those of Tshisekedi.

The new Head of State, who announced the appointment of an informant to seek a new majority in his favour, met with Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga (pro-Kabila). Nothing filtered out from this meeting but some sources indicate that Mr Tshisekedi demanded the resignation of the premier.

Now, no one knows how Mr Ilunga will react. But already, Patrick Nkanga, one of the Prime Minister's advisors, stressed that "the resignation of the Prime Minister is not on the agenda".

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.