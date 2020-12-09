Kenya: Isiolo Leads Frontier Counties in HIV Prevalence Rate

In a case of modern paradoxes, Isiolo town, which has witnessed major developments since the onset of devolution, is now experiencing serious negative impacts from the same.

The once dusty Isiolo town has witnessed renewed activity thanks to improved road works under World Bank's financed Kenya Urban Support Programme, Isiolo International Airport, military installations and mega county government projects.

Besides the developments, the relatively new Isiolo-Moyale road has attracted investors to the region with the number of tourists visiting various destination sites in Northern Kenya continually soaring.

But the increasing number of people visiting Isiolo, apart from promoting business and inter-marriages, has also contributed to the rise in the number of HIV and Aids infections with youths at a high risk of contracting the disease.

What disturbs authorities is the fact that Isiolo leads the frontier counties with a 2.2 per cent prevalence rate, according to the 2018 Kenya Population Based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHIA) report.

The survey, conducted between June 2018 and February 2019, showed that Marsabit, Samburu and Garissa had prevalence rates of 1.2 per cent, 1.9 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively. Wajir and Mandera both had 0.2 per cent prevalence.

Increase in inter-county movement

Isiolo and Marsabit National Aids Control Council coordinator Dennis Mureithi attributed the prevalence in Isiolo to an increase in inter-county movement and increased interactions brought about by urbanisation.

The official said drugs and substance abuse among youths contributed to indulgence in promiscuous behaviour and increased infections.

While NACC 2020 report estimates show the Isiolo prevalence has dropped to 1.6 per cent according to the official, the county still tops in the region with Marsabit second at 0.9 per cent and Wajir and Mandera tying at 0.2 per cent. Garissa's prevalence has risen by 0.3 per cent to 0.4 per cent.

Mr Mureithi asked the national and county governments to allocate more resources to the department to allow it to undertake outreach programmes at the grassroots level.

"There is little funding to finance the activities, especially educating the masses," he said.

The reduced prevalence rate in other counties has been attributed to more sick Kenyans being placed on lifesaving anti-retroviral drugs.

The country's prevalence stands at 4.9 per cent with 1.3 million Kenyans living with HIV. The prevalence rate and disease burden is high in women (6.6 per cent) compared to men (3.1 per cent).

Isiolo County HIV and Aids Coordinator Diba Galma said the NACC office had 3,000 people living with the disease in the county. They had reached out to 2,000 of them through decentralisation of their clinics.

He lamented that many shun visiting hospitals to collect life-saving drugs in the coronavirus era but they had reached a big number through the mobile outreach clinics.

"We are working with various partners towards reaching out to the remaining people," said Mr Galma, adding that his officers will continue sensitising residents on the need to be tested for the disease.

The department, he said, had also started groups in the villages that collect ARV drugs on behalf of the members and deliver to their respective homes.

County Health Executive Wario Galma said the county was committed to reaching out to residents with HIV and Aids services and messages in efforts to prevent more transmissions.

At least 2,000 people, among them 150 children aged below 14 years, are actively receiving treatment at local health facilities while some 1,000 who tested positive recently were yet to be identified and put on treatment.

Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi asked youths to refrain from unprotected sex and take the necessary precautions.

He asked parents and caregivers to take their parenting roles seriously and be mindful who their children spend time with while at home.