Kenya Under-17s Target Glory in Cecafa Tourney

The Kenya Under-17 national men's football team wants to make history by qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

The team of 25 players and their officials jetted out of the county for Rwanda on Tuesday, for this year's Cecafa Under-17 championships that will take place from December 12 to 22.

The competition's finalists will qualify for the continental showpiece.

Kenya has been pooled in Group A alongside South Sudan, Uganda and Ethiopia, while Group B comprises hosts Rwanda, Tanzania, Sudan and Djibouti.

Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu District and Huye Stadium in Huye Districts are the venues of the 10-day event.

Kenya's captain James Gachago said that their target is to triumph in the competition.

"Everyone is motivated to do the best for Kenya. The plan is to qualify for Afcon and also win the regional title. We are trying to get as far as possible and I think we will make history for Kenya. That is what motivates the players," said Gachago, who is based in England.

The squad largely features players who formed part of the Football Kenya Federation Centre of Excellence that reached the final of the Cecafa U-17 Championships last year.

The rest are players scouted from the fortnight-long national selection exercise that saw a selection panel traverse the country in search of emerging talents.

Team coach Oliver Page said they are ready for the challenge and thanked Cecafa for being firm on teams fielding players within the competition age requirement.

"I think we have chances, we can compete because we selected well from all over the country. Cecafa is keen on having the right age. We did our MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and had to release some players because the age was not right. Now I think teams known for coming with older players like Uganda and Tanzania have to adapt to the age system," said Page.

Goalkeepers

Alvin Odari (FKF Centre of Excellence), Ibrahim Wanzala (St Peters Mumias) and Daniel Ochieng (Ringa Secondary School).

Defenders

Abdikadir Mursal Harun (Isiolo Barracks), Salimu Hamisi Omari (Mwenza Secondary School), Yasin Rajab Umar (FKF Centre of Excellence), Rabok Ryan Wesley Ogam (Kakamega High School), James Gachago (Moorland School, UK), Irungu Sigmunn Maina (Estleigh High School) and Opande Faiz Ouma (Aquinas High School).

Midfielders

Munyao Linus Kaikai (Kakamega High), Injehu Kevin Wangaya (FKF CeNTRE OF Excellence), Wafula Isaa Lumumba (St Anthony Boys), Vihenda Silas Maloba (Kakamega High), Kahindi Nyale Khamis (FKF Centre of Excellence), Teddy Sirma (FKF Centre of Excellence), Omondi Andreas Odhiambo (FKF Centre of Excellence) and Phabian Sheldon Odhiambo (Ongata Secondary School).

Forwards

Jefwa Majaliwa Charo (Tandee High School), Nduni Ali Hamisi (Shimba Hills Secondary School, Harel Gil (Claremont School), Muendo Kenn Kyalo (St Anthony Boys), Ouma Victor Otieno (Jamhuri High School), Ochieng Baron (Dagoretti High School) and Koome Dennis (Kanda High School).