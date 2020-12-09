Kenya: Nairobi to Host Inaugural Street Basketball World Cup

Former NBA star Luol Deng is among the top guests expected in the country for the inaugural Street Basketball World Championships set for Nairobi from December 14 to 20.

The week long event, which has confirmed participation from Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Burundi, South Sudan, Latvia, Belarus, Canada, Serbia, Ukraine and Lithuania, will also see Ukrainian Dmitry Smoove Krivenko, a former street basketball Slam Dunk World Champion, coach Douglas Leichner, also attend alongside the Britain Under-20 basketball team, which will conduct a coaching clinic and youth camp among others, according to tournament coordinator Stephen Okwako.

The Championship is set to be the first ever Street Basketball World Cup to be hosted in Africa and will feature key crowd pulling events like slam-dunk, shooting, skills challenge and ball handling contests.

The Non-violence Street Basketball World Cup also known as Hoop Elite Classic was founded in 2016 and is the celebration of street basketball that uses the sport association of basketball to advocate for peace and non-violence against other social disorders affecting the streets and was created by brothers Stephen Okwako and Martin Okwako.

Non-violence street basketball World cup aims to encourage, facilitate and enable people from all ages and walks of life to participate in world class basketball experience and provision of competitive opportunities for all.

"Our mission is to transform the world championship into an outstanding global sport property as we grow basketball, taking the game to the fans while fostering player development and inspiring masses worldwide," Okwako said.

This will be the second major basketball event in the country after the Jamhuri Cup tournament, which takes place in Kisumu this weekend after the Ministry of Sports allowed low risk contact sports to resume following the coronavirus pandemic which had stopped all stooping activities in March this year.