Kenya's Covid-19 Death Toll Rises By 14 to 1,545

8 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya now has 89,100 confirmed Covid-19 cases, the Health ministry said Tuesday, following the testing of 4,721 samples in the last 24 hours.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi also told a press conference at Afya House in Nairobi that 14 more patients had died, raising the death toll to 1,545.

Dr Mwangangi further reported 425 more recoveries, 330 of them in the home-based care programme and 95 in hospitals countrywide, raising the total to 69,839.

She said that as of Tuesday, 1,102 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 8,016 were being treated at home.

In terms of case distribution, Nairobi led with 191 cases, followed by Kilifi with 93, Kiambu 32, Busia 28, Uasin Gishu 22, Nakuru 19, Mombasa 17, and Nyeri and Kajiado 14 each.

Bungoma County followed with 13 cases and then came Kirinyaga and Tana River with 11 each, Kericho nine, Kisumu and Trans Nzoia six each, Makueni and Embu five each, Laikipia and Kitui four each, Nandi three, Siaya, Murang'a, Kakamega and Isiolo two each, and Machakos, Tharaka Nithi, Taita Taveta, Bomet, Nyandarua and Kwale one each.

All but 17 of the new patients were foreigners while 315 were male, 206 female, the youngest three years old and the oldest 90.

Doctors' plight

The ministry said it has taken note of concerns raised by health workers, following the death of yet another doctor, 28-year-old Stephen Mogusu, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Monday.

CAS Mwangangi said the dialogue continues and that issues such as payment of outstanding salaries will be prioritised.

Regarding personal protective equipment, she said counties have been advised to obtain them locally at prevailing market rates.

While thanking the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) for suspending its strike until December 21, to allow negotiations with the government, she asked other unions to follow suit.

"A pandemic such as the one we are in is equal to a war and health workers are the frontline soldiers on the ground," Dr Mwangangi noted.

"This is not the time to deny our people much-needed medical attention, as doing so would be tantamount to leaving them open to an attack by the enemy."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.