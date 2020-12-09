Kenya: Coast Vacationers Assured of Security

Security has been beefed up at the Coast region, where hundreds of holidaymakers are expected to flock for the festive season despite the coronavirus threat.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i yesterday said government's resources will be effectively deployed to ensure those who travel down the Coast are safe and secured.

Speaking after a meeting with security officials at the Kenya School of Government in Matuga, Kwale, Dr Matiang'i said patrols are going to be increased in the region to enhance security.

"Our teams are alert. We are going to continue to provide solid security during this holiday season. Those who are ready to travel for holidays here are welcome. We are confident that this region will remain safe and secure during the festivities," Dr Matiang'i said.

He said the Coast region is the heart of tourism and its safety would remain part of the government's priority.

"I can assure my fellow Kenyans that its fine to be in Coast. We have agreed on the patrols that are going to be made in the southern part of this country. This place is good for business," added the CS who was accompanied by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and Coast regional police chiefs John Elungata and Gabriel Musau.

Dr Matiang'i, who toured Mombasa and Kilifi counties on Sunday, said the government is also going to rework on provision of security in Kwale County, which has been reporting cases of youth joining criminal gangs.

However, the CS noted that even as the country goes into the holiday season, citizens are expected to stick to health measures put in place by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The security plan involves police patrols on air, land and sea, with special attention given to key installations; including the standard gauge railway, Likoni crossing channel, beaches and malls.