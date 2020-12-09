Angola: Cocaine Trafficking Group Dismantled

7 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — An international cocaine drug trafficking group has been dismantled, the Criminal Investigation Department (SIC) said Monday.

The seven-member gang, including one Portuguese citizen, who operated from Luanda's Palanca urban district, Kilamba Kiaxi municipality, was detained last Thursday.

An alleged Lieutenant of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), along with a police officer, was described as the leader of the group.

The drugs were transported from the Guarulhos Airport, São Paulo (Brazil), by passengers (called as mule), in commercial flights belonging to the Angola Airlines (TAAG), bound for Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport.

Speaking to the press, the official of the Institutional and Press Office of SIC, superintend Manuel Halaiwa, said that the gang had links in Angola, Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo and Portugal.

SIC seized last November six kilograms of cocaine at the 4 de Fevereiro Airport in Luanda.

