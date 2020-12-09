Angola: Manuel Rabelais Trial Due On Wednesday

Luanda — The director of the extinct Revitalisation and Marketing Office of the Administration (GRECIMA), Manuel António Rabelais, will be heard on Wednesday (9) by Luanda Supreme Court.

The politician is accused of embezzlement, violation of the rules of the execution of plans and budget as well as money laundering in the former GRECIMA, between 2016 and 2017.

Also involved in the process, as defendant, is Hilário Santos, then administrative assistant at GRECIMA.

National Assembly has approved the suspension of the mandate and the lifting of the immunities of the ruling MPLA party's deputy Manuel Rabelais.

The decision, which came at the request of the Supreme Court, was sealed by Parliamentarians with 170 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions: