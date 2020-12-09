Angola, FAO Signs Framework Agreement

Luanda — Angolan government and the Representative of Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Angola have officially signed the Country Programming Framework (CPF) agreement for 2020-2023 period.

This was during a meeting between the UN Management Committee and the Angolan government, held on Monday in Luanda.

The agreement provides for supports for the country in the sectors of agriculture and family fishing.

It sets areas as the increase of food security and nutrition improvement.

The document also boosts an innovative training programme, led by young people and women and finance mechanisms, transforming the Angolan agri-food system into a resilient, competitive, diversified and inclusive system.

The total of necessary resources to launch CPF is about USD 57 million, with available budget estimated at USD 36 million, whose implementation will be phased out.

Some financial institutions are supporting the implementation of the projects, in addition to the UN, as central emergency response fund (CERF) and Sustainable development goals (SDG).

The other institutions include Angola Government, World Bank, Agricultural Development International Fund, African Development Bank, European Union, Environment Global Fund.

The agreement happens at a time the country has already benefited from USD 27 million, as part of Framework Cooperation Committee between the Government and the UN System for Sustainable Development 2020-2022, said the Angolan minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio dos Santos.

He said that despite Covid-19 pandemic the figures show that the framework agreement for cooperation had great impact, after it was signed on 06 March 2020.

Sérgio Santos, who was speaking ahead of the first annual committee meeting, said that more than 15 Government officials attended the video conference meeting.

They include ministers and State secretaries, permanent representatives of the UN Agency in Angola.

The official said that the meeting served to present the main strategic results of 2020-2021 guidelines.