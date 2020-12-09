Rwanda: Basketball - Desire Mugwiza to Run Unopposed for 3rd Term

8 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Desire Mugwiza, the President of the Rwanda National Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has declared his intention to run for a third term, and is expected to sail through as no one has declared to challenge him.

The elections are scheduled for December 12.

Mugwiza was elected FERWABA president in 2013 to replace Eric Kalisa Salongo who resigned at the time citing personal reasons.

Speaking to Times Sports, Mugwiza said if he is re-elected, he, together with other officials will continue to set in place systems to detect and nurture raw talent across the country as the country positions itself to be a sports hub.

Three other positions will be up for grabs in the Federation, and these include that of first vice president, where incumbent Ubumwe basketball team's Pascale Mugwaneza is set to run a second term but will be challenged by Eugenie Kayitesi from IPRC-South basketball club.

There is also the post of second vice president, which is being eyed by United Generation Basketball Club's Richard Nyirishema who is the incumbent.

Shortlisted candidates:

President- Desire Mugwiza (APR Men Basketball Club)

1st VP- Pascale Mugwaneza (The Hoops)

Eugenie Kayitesi (IPRC-South Basketball club)

2nd VP- Richard Nyirishema (UGB Basketball club)

Treasurer- Alice Muhongerwa (Ubumwe Basketball club)

Technical advisor - Claudette Habimana Mugwaneza (Ubumwe Basketball club).

