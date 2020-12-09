Libya: Mergini Resigns As Libya Coach

8 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Libya coach Ali Mergini reigned from his position after seeing his side losing back-to-back games to Equatorial Guinea 3-2 in Cairo and 1-0 in Malabo in the frame of Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers.

The defeats diminished Libya hopes of reaching the AFCON finals, which led Mergini with his technical staff to resign. He was appointed as Libya coach last August.

"The difficult situation Libyan football witnesses, besides the lack of competitive games affected our players and caused those defeats. We also missed many injured players that could have changed the outcome," he said.

Libyan Football Association will soon appoint a new manager to guide Libya in the upcoming competitions, namely African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals next month in Cameroon, the remaining fixtures of AFCON 2021 qualifiers, and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.