Ghana: Zanator Rawlings Retains Korle Klottey

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Korle Klottey Constituency, Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, has retained her seat.

This was after she polled 39,343 out of the total valid vote cast of 70,687.

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, Prince Appiah Debrah, followed with 31,154 votes, while the LPG parliamentary candidate garnered 190 votes.

The NDC also won the presidential election in the area with 37,189 votes, while the NPP had 33,126 votes.

The other political parties, GUM, CPP, GFP GCPP and APC garnered 350, 61, 24, 16 and 10 votes respectively.

The rest, LPG, PNC, PPP, NDP and the independent candidate polled 17, 14, 43, 21 and 11 votes respectively. 776 ballots were rejected.