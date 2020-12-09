Liberia: Mass Turnout in Montserrado County Senatorial Election

8 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Voters in Montserrado County began turning out in huge numbers early Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in special senatorial election and referendum.

A tour by FrontPageAfrica observed that very long queues at many voting precincts.

By comparison, the turnout so far appears surpass that of the 2019 by-election that brought the incumbent Senator Darius Dillon who is seeking reelection to power.

There is, however, no health measures in place at the voting precincts, though some voters were observed wearing masks.

