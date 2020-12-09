Liberia: Bong Voters Wait in Hours-Long Lines At Polls for Early Balloting

8 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga — Early voting kickoff on Tuesday in Bong with hours-long waits at some polling locations amid what elections officials said is a record-high turnout.

Beatrice Mulbah, 24, was at her polling place around 8:10 am. It took more than 30 minutes to work her way to the front of the line, she said, speaking to FrontPageAfrica as she was about to be allowed in to cast her ballot.

"I have never waited this long before and I am hoping this is actually a good sign for this the turnout of this year's election," she said.

Waits are even longer at the David Kuyon Sports stadium, Gboveh High School campus and the William V. S. Tubman Gray High School - three of the main polling centers in Gbarnga, with some voters telling our reporter they'd been in the line for more than an hour.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.