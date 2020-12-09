Liberia: Bong Voters Wait in Hours-Long Lines At Polls for Early Balloting

Gbarnga — Early voting kickoff on Tuesday in Bong with hours-long waits at some polling locations amid what elections officials said is a record-high turnout.

Beatrice Mulbah, 24, was at her polling place around 8:10 am. It took more than 30 minutes to work her way to the front of the line, she said, speaking to FrontPageAfrica as she was about to be allowed in to cast her ballot.

"I have never waited this long before and I am hoping this is actually a good sign for this the turnout of this year's election," she said.

Waits are even longer at the David Kuyon Sports stadium, Gboveh High School campus and the William V. S. Tubman Gray High School - three of the main polling centers in Gbarnga, with some voters telling our reporter they'd been in the line for more than an hour.