Liberia: 'You Don't Need Mask to Vote' - NEC Chair Provides Clarity

Monrovia — The chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Madam Davidetta Brown-Lansanah says no voter would be denied their right to vote whether they wear a mask or not.

Speaking on the Prime FM on Tuesday morning, Madam Lansanah said though the NEC encourages voters to respect the COVID-19 health protocols, no citizen with a valid voter ID card must not be denied their right to vote.

She encouraged voters who would be turned away to report to the NEC by calling 0770 326 028 or 0880 144 137.

Madam Lansanah, however, said due to several reports of voters being rejected because of mask, she has dispatched teams in the field to visit various precincts

to have that action corrected.

According to the NEC Chairperson, though everyone would be given the opportunity to vote, no voter would be allowed to join the queue after 6pm.