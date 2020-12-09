Liberia: Youth in Gbarpolu County Run Away With Four Ballot Boxes in County - Voting Activities Halted

8 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has gathered that some citizens in Gbarpolu County have run away with four ballot boxes in retaliation to suspected Sierra Leoneans who reportedly crossed over to vote in the county.

The incident occurred at Nomodapanau which has four polling places.

Thomas Bowier, a presiding officer there, told FrontPageAfrica that all four polling places are currently closed.

He said NEC staff have engaged the paramount chief to intervene but the youth in the area insist they will not return the ballot boxes until they see the 'foreigners' return.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that most of those who crossed over from neighboring Sierra Leone had come to vote for Botoe Kanneh.

Bowier said all election activity is at a standstill until the ballot boxes are returned.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story, it would be updated as more details emerge.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.