Liberia: Youth in Gbarpolu County Run Away With Four Ballot Boxes in County - Voting Activities Halted

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has gathered that some citizens in Gbarpolu County have run away with four ballot boxes in retaliation to suspected Sierra Leoneans who reportedly crossed over to vote in the county.

The incident occurred at Nomodapanau which has four polling places.

Thomas Bowier, a presiding officer there, told FrontPageAfrica that all four polling places are currently closed.

He said NEC staff have engaged the paramount chief to intervene but the youth in the area insist they will not return the ballot boxes until they see the 'foreigners' return.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that most of those who crossed over from neighboring Sierra Leone had come to vote for Botoe Kanneh.

Bowier said all election activity is at a standstill until the ballot boxes are returned.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story, it would be updated as more details emerge.