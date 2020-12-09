Tanzania: Promote Organic Farming, Zanzibar Residents Told

PEOPLE engaged in fishing, livestock and farming have been encouraged to turn to organic farming due to its high demand both locally and globally.

It was established that organic products reduce risks of contracting Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

"Let us practice organic farming, it pays. Health experts now recommend the use of products from organic because they are relatively safe," said the Executive Director- Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Mr Hamad Omar Hamad at a two-day seminar to promote quality products and organic farming.

Facilitator, Mr Alinanuswe Ambalile from Agri Facilitation and Consulting Limited said that while farming and producing farmers should now put into consideration the life of consumers, organism, and environment, learning how to go into organic farming is important.

Organic farming is understood as an agricultural method that doesn't make use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. It involves farming practices, like crop rotation and the use of compost.

Green manure, biological pest control methods and special cultivation techniques are employed to maintain soil productivity.

According to health experts, major benefit to consumers of organic farming is that food/produce obtained from it is free of contamination.

The organically grown foods have better taste than those grown using harmful chemicals such as pesticides, fungicides and herbicides.

The two-day seminar was organised by ZNCC in collaborations with Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), and attended by about 40 participants from Zanzibar Bureau of Standards (ZBS), Zanzibar Foods and Drugs Authority (ZFDA), Chief Chemist, Department of Agriculture and Livestock, and Department of Trade, and the Zanzibar State Trade Corporation (ZSTC).

Other attendees included exporters of farm products, fisheries, UWAMWIMA, Milele Foundation Zanzibar and Zanzibar Seaweed Cluster Initiative. A similar seminar is planned for Pemba.