Tanzania: NGOs' Reminded Role in Achieving SDGs

9 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

LOCAL government leaders, members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and private sector were yesterday advised that achieving sustainable development goals (SGDs) requires serious commitment from every person who intends to see true changes.

The message was delivered to stakeholders who gathered at the artists' studio, Rahaleo to learn about the SDGs.

Association of Non - Governmental Organisation of Zanzibar (ANGOZA) organised the meeting to raise awareness on what the SDGs are, why they matter and how local people can contribute to achieving the goals which are crucial for social, political, and economic stability.

Facilitator of the awareness programme, Mr Ame Haji Ali from the 'Youth of United Nations Association of Zanzibar' (YUNA Zanzibar) said if people show commitment in working with the government and other decision-makers, the SDGs will be achieved.

"What is required is your full participation, because the planned goal is for our benefits. The government and development partners have been working hard to implement the plans for our benefit, but our support remains important."

Mr Hassan Khamis Juma, Executive Director for ANGOZA, told participants that there is a link between SGDs and the 'Zanzibar Strategy for Growth and Reduction of Poverty III (MKUZA III)', which aims at improving quality of life and well-being of the people of Zanzibar.

Mr Juma said there are many links between SDGs and MKUZA III because both strategic plans aim to improve access to health care, educate populations, address poverty, nutrition, clean energy, inequality, sustainability, innovation, justice and every other goal in the SDGs.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 to replace the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

They contain 17 goals covering a broad range of sustainable development issues for the world, such as ending poverty, hunger, improving health and education, and combating climate change.

The 191 UN Member States have agreed to achieve these new goals by 2030.

