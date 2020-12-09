Tanzania: Simba Need Better Players, to Work Harder

AFTER last year's CAF Champions League first round disaster, Simba this time made amends by dismissing Nigeria's Plateau in a match played at the Benjamin William Mkapa Stadium.

Simba were understandably very cautious in their return leg match in their own backyard. They feared that what had befallen them last season when they were knocked out by an unknown Mozambican club, UD Songo in the first leg of the match could have been repeated.

Simba were so cautious, despite winning the first leg away from home, that they chose a very weak strategy to protect their one goal lead they had secured in northern Nigeria. Defending a one goal lead is extremely dangerous for the simple reason that it is not strong enough to rely on.

What is more, you are defending the lone goal in your own turf, meaning that if your opponent equalize, you would be placed in a dire position as whatever goal your opponent scores, would count two! Solution? Simba will now have to work extremely hard in sharpening their scoring machine.

They need to score as many goals as possible in this tournament. Otherwise, they are unlikely to proceed far. In their first leg in Nigeria, Simba beat their counterparts, Plateau FC by a lone goal which was scored by a holding midfielder. Going forward, that in itself spells disaster for Simba.

It means the club's strikers are not good enough. Chama succeeded this time around. But he may not next time if they meet a very strong team. Chama's forward movements would be restricted as he would have to defend, rather than play the role of a striker.

That is why it is very important they signed more effective forwards in this short, registration window. For their much hyped about Bernard Morisson and Meddie Kagere are incapable of getting Simba beyond the next two matches which would be against teams which have qualified for second and third rounds.

Indeed, having beaten Nigeria's Plateau FC, Simba should now expect their next opponent to come from more established soccer nations in the continent, countries which produce the bulk of their players from their own soccer academies, countries which have stopped recruiting their players from the streets.

And I personally don't see the Morissons and Kageres taking them beyond those teams if they had to rely on a midfielder to get their lone goal in their first leg match which they went on to defend to the hilt in their backyard where they were supposed to have been more comfortable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mohamed Dewji, the club's investor who has since his arrival done a wonderful job to the club, now needs to change tactic by getting more knowledgeable and reliable scouts for getting the club better, stronger and more skillful players from outside. Otherwise I don't see Simba getting far.

The same thing can be said about their arch rivals, Young Africans who are presently in the ninth cloud. Yanga strongly believe that they have already dislodged Simba from the throne. They may be right. But I'm not impressed by the kind of recruiting they are presently engaged in unless they are looking for players for winning matches in the league and not beyond it.

A case in point is their recent recruitment of a Burundian striker. Fine, their own coach, is a Burundian, meaning that he may be well informed over the potentiality of the Burundian striker. But let us not forget one thing.

Just as they were announcing with pomp and pageantry the arrival of a Burundian striker, the same radio sports programme had a Burundi sports correspondent lamenting the elimination of Burundian soccer clubs in the on-going CAF tournaments!

The question is, where is this latest Burundian striker who has just been recruited by Young Africans coming from? Is it from one of the Burundi clubs which have just been eliminated from the ongoing CAF club tournaments?

If the answer is yes, then how effective is this striker if he could not save his own club from elimination? There is no doubt Young Africans are presently doing very well in the on-going Vodacom Premier League. They are currently perched at the helm of the league with 34 points while their arch rivals, Simba are still struggling with 23 points.