Tanzania: Stanchart Seals 3.5bn/ - Blindness Programme in Singida

9 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

STANDARD Chartered Bank Tanzania, in partnership with Sightsavers, has marked the completion of the fourth phase of its' 'Seeing is Believing' programme, in Singida region geared towards eradicating blindness in the region.

The Singida programme has come to an end following its implementation in the region since 2016 where the bank contributed 1.5 million US dollars to the project which went towards contributing to sustainable provision of eye care services in all districts of the Singida region.

The Bank's Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Rughani, said that the Bank is delighted to have played a critical role in supporting the Singida community through the Seeing is Believing programme. He also acknowledged Sightsavers for implementing the programme well that has resulted to positive impact in Singida.

Mr. Rughani also applauded the government's efforts and collaboration towards eradicating avoidable blindness in Tanzania.

He said the Government's collaboration, through the local authority Offices in Singida, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, had resulted into a timely completion of the construction of the five eye health clinics in the region.

Mr Rughani highlighted that the close collaboration with the government in the implementation of the 'Seeing is Believing' programme will go a long way in ensuring the sustainability of the programme.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.