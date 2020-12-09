Tanzania: Uzini Schools Face Classroom Shortage

9 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

SCHOOLS in Uzini Constituency in Unguja are facing a shortage of classrooms, desks and teachers, a situation that needs to be resolved to improve academic performance.

According to teachers, the challenges have been contributing to the school's poor performance, especially in mathematics and science subjects. In a meeting held at Mpapa Secondary School to discuss challenges facing nursery and primary schools in the constituency, it was agreed that there is need for urgent programmes to rescue the situation.

Uzini MP, Mr Khamis Hamza Khamis (Chilo) asked the public to cooperate in finding a lasting solution to the listed challenges.

He said so far the listed challenges include construction of a floor to Mpapa Nursery School, renovation of school fence, while Kiboje Primary School needs three new classrooms while Bambi Primary School needs four classrooms.

"I would like to ask all wananchi here to join hands in finding solutions to these problems, we need to work together to ensure there is improvement in our schools," he noted.

He added: "Let us work together- Councillors, MPs, and other leaders should ensure the problems are solved. This will also include fulfilling promises made to the people by the CCM government, with focus on investing heavily in the blue economy for development."

In addition, the MP and other leaders in the constituency contributed 900,000/- to buy food for students who are preparing for examinations in study camps.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

