Tanzania: Ndugai Swears-in Nominated MPs

SPEAKER Job Ndugai has administered oaths to two nominated Members of Parliament, Dr Dorothy Gwajima and Leonard Chamriho ahead of cabinet swearing-in ceremony due today.

President Magufuli last week nominated Dr Gwajima and Mr Chamriho to become MPs in the 12th parliament.

He subsequently appointed the two MPs into his cabinet as Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children and Minister for Works, Transport and Communications respectively.

According to Speaker Ndugai, the Head of State is expected to swear-in his new cabinet today. Mr Ndugai said the parliament which is formed by over 390 members is expected to be in full before the planned seating in February 2021.

Technically, he said the President is entitled to nominate 10 members into the national assembly. So far he has nominated four and thus six posts are still vacant.

Mr Ndugai pledged greater support to all parliamentarians including nominated and special seat MPs who have taken the oath of integrity.

"The new appointees are the learned citizens who will help to push the nation's development agenda," he said at the ceremony.

Mr Ndugai hinted that he had no plan to fire either of the MPs who took oath of the office and advised those seeking him to do so to opt for the court of law.

Referring to President Magufuli's statement, the Speaker said the election is over and it is time for work.

Mr Ndugai revealed the 12th Parliament Inauguration speech by President Magufuli for one week early next year as it resumes its session.

Speaker Ndugai said the president's speech offered a roadmap in which lawmakers will also focus on executing their duties.

"We will also have one week to discuss the national planning, a key stage in the preparation of the general budget for the next financial year," he said.