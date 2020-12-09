Tanzania: JPM Leads Harold Nsekela's Last Respect

PRESIDENT John Magufuli led mourners to pay last respects to the late Commissioner of Ethics Secretariat Justice (rtd) Harold Nsekela, who passed on at the age of 76 on Sunday after a short illness.

There was a somber mood at Dodoma's Chinangali Park as people from different parts of the city thronged the ground to bid farewell to the fallen honest, patriotic and hardworking man who played low profile.

His body was ferried to the grounds on a vehicle with his casket draped with the Tanzanian flag as it made its way from his Area C home.

People from all walks of life started arriving at the grounds early in the morning before top leaders entered the area to see the body of the retired judge of the court of appeal.

A requiem mass was conducted at Chinangali Park Grounds after which Dr Magufuli led mourners to pay last respects to a man who spent many years serving in the judiciary.

Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan and other dignitaries also got a chance to bid final respect to the late judge before members of the public were allowed to proceed.

Other top leaders who paid last respects to the late Nsekela included Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai and his Deputy Tulia Ackson, Chief Justice Professor Ibrahim Juma and Chief Secretary Engineer Dr John Kijazi, among others.

Earlier on a Curriculum Vitae (CV) of the late justice Nsekela was read out by the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the President's Office, Dr Moses Kusiluka, According to Dr Kusiluka, the late Nsekela was born on October 21, 1944.

He attended his primary education at Nakasi Mpuguso in Rungwe District, Mbeya Region. He later attended his secondary school at Malangali Secondary school between 1959 and 1963 before completing his secondary Education at Tabora Boys Secondary School.

In 1968 Judge Nsekela graduated with Bachelor of Law from the University of East Africa and later he was awarded with a Masters Degree in Law in the United States in 1970.

He was an Assistant Lecturer at the University of East Africa between 1968 and 1970 and later a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam between 1971 and 1974.

Between 1975 and 1976 he worked as a lecturer at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM).

He was appointed judge of the High Court of Tanzania in May 1997 before his promotion to the Court of Appeal in February 2003.

Upon his retirement, he was appointed commissioner of the Ethics Secretariat in December 2016, a position he held until his death.