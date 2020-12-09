South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Amapiano Viral Star Gee Six Five

Cape Town — Tributes have been pouring in for 65-year-old academic and Amapiano star Olpha Selepe, popularly known as Gee Six Five.

She rose to the limelight with her hit single Obani Labantu.

Her niece Sbu Mpungose confirmed the sad news on Twitter:

@SbuMpungose - My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as #GeeSixFive is no more. She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness & inspired many with her single #ObaniLababantu . Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. #RIPGeeSixFive

Selepe was a retired teacher who decided to take another shot at her music career. She had enrolled as a student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal where she would have been studying for a Ph.D. in education.

Friends, family, and fans have flooded social media with tributes. Many have expressed sadness, saying that her death came too soon, as she had just kickstarted her music career and was to reach the height of her fame.

The government has also paid tribute to Selepe, saying she managed to put a smile on the faces of many South Africans with her music.

@GovernmentZA - We are saddened by the passing of Obani Labantu hitmaker Olpha Selepe, #geesixfive , who defied the odds and reminded us that music is ageless. Thank you for putting smiles on our faces and reminding us that we can still achieve what we put our minds to. #RIPGeeSixFive

@Paseka_Tshani1 - I just listened to her song now, my heart is broken. I still can't believe she's gone already #RIPGeeSixFive

@Bellabiyanca - #RIPGeeSixFive .. She made her mark in the world. Obani lababantu was a gift to us.. She wanted to show us that you can achieve anything regardless of age or anything. Oh Gogo your song made us so happy. May your spirit rest in peace. Qhawekazi.

@Shimza01 - Chase all your dreams with no fear to be judged because your own happiness lies within you. Farewell Magogo #RIPGeeSixFive

@Duduzane_Zuma_ - Rest In Peace Olpha Selepe (65) Retired as a teacher in March A Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) student in higher education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. A hit song maker. #RIPGeeSixFive

@lebomashile - Horrific news. I am thankful she got to taste her dream come true before she passed. What a role model for doing what you want with your life. Rest in Peace #GeeSixFive

May her soul rest in peace.

Listen to her song here