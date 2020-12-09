Sudan: Violent Attacks and Robberies in South Kordofan Continue

South Kordofan — Paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reportedly killed two farmers near the South Kordofan capital Kadugli last week. On November 26, another man was robbed of his motorbike by gunmen wearing RSF uniforms in Abu Kershola. The events took place after a series of violent attacks and robberies last month.

In a press statement yesterday, the Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported that three farmers found cattle grazing on their cropland near El Efein village, about 15 km east of Kadugli, in the morning of December 2.

The farmers drove the cows from their farmland to the nearby zareeba* (cattle pen).

On their way back they were shot at by a group of armed men wearing RSF uniforms. Farmers Nasir Teeya and Abdallah Kanu were killed on the spot. The third farmer, Hasan Kanu, was hit in the neck and right thigh.

A case was filed anonymously at the Kadugli police station, but the police have refused to start an investigation.

In another statement yesterday, HUDO reported that El Haj Mohamed (26) was robbed of his motorbike at gunpoint by four men wearing RSF uniforms in Abu Kershola on November 26.

Mohamed was travelling on his motorbike from Um Burambeta to his hometown El Fayed Um Abdallad when four armed men on two motorbikes intercepted him. They took his motorbike by force. Mohamed was forced to walk to his hometown after the event, where he reported the case to the police.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Up to date, the police has not carried out any of the necessary investigations.

South Kordofan Robberies

These robberies are the latest ones in a longer period of unrest in South Kordofan. Radio Dabanga reported at least three robberies on the road between Talodi and Kologi at the end of last month.

On November 22, (HUDO) reported the armed robbery of more than 20 passengers travelling in a commercial vehicle from Abu Jubeiha to Talodi. They were robbed of their money and smartphones at gunpoint in the area of Gardoud Toro by four armed men dressed in Rapid Support Forces uniforms.

They immediately reported the case to the Gardoud Toro Military Intelligence and filed a complaint at the Talodi police station the next day, but no action was taken.

According to HUDO many more robbery attempts were committed alongside this road, due to the lack of response from police. November 24, for instance, saw three attempts at armed robbery of passengers in the same place and on November 25, six gunmen shot at a commercial vehicle near El Beida. Many more attempted robberies took place around Talodi.

All cases were reported to police, but no action was taken.

*A zareeba is an enclosed place where lost livestock is traditionally held. The owner is supposed to pay a fine before collecting the animals.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.