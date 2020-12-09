Tanzania: Premier Warns Cement Traders, Face Penalty

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has warned traders who harbour profiteering motives through the hoarding of cement, saying doing so amounted to economic sabotage and they would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Premier said whoever takes an advantage of the situation will face the law and that the government will not tolerate the situation.

Mr Majaliwa sounded the warning during his televised address to Regional Commissioners, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, regional trade officers and executives from various cement manufacturing firms.

He directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to set price caps for cement in a deliberate move to curb what he termed to be haphazard price increases by unscrupulous traders in the market.

"We must understand what is happening on the grounds, the cement which is produced in Dar es Salaam and Tanga should not be sold at highest price in Morogoro," he noted.

Mr Majaliwa called upon the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) to conduct thorough investigations into the cement sub-sector with a view to establishing whether the product was being sold at fair prices or not in several locations.

"We expected FCC to come up with the report even before reaching to this stage, you must elaborate what is happening, why the price is going up while there is no increase of prices on raw materials and other things of such nature," explained the Premier.

He also ordered the Ministry of Industry and Trade to undertake visits to cement manufacturers with a view to understanding their concerns so they can come up with solutions.