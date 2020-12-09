Tanzania: TBs - Palm Oil Standards, Quality Packaging Stressed

9 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MORE than 2,000 farmers, processors, distributors and sellers of palm oil in Kigoma region have attended the training on production, processing and preserving the oil by adhering to standards and quality packaging.

Speaking during the closing of the training in Kigoma yesterday, the Director of Quality Control at Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) Lazaro Msasalaga said the quality edible oil should adhere to agricultural, processing and health procedures.

Mr Msasalaga said most of the local palm oil producers have been using traditional methods which do not adhere to quality and safety standards of the edible oil hence; affect health of consumers.

For his part the Acting Head of TBS West Zone Rodney Alananga asked processors to follow procedures in certifying quality of their products since doing so would enable them to secure local and foreign market and protect health of consumers.

Meanwhile, the TBS Training and Research Manager, Hamis Sudi, closing similar training in Katavi said that the government recognises their contribution in supporting economy of the country.

He said the standard bureau would continue to provide such training countrywide to ensure that producers produce edible oil as stipulated in the national standards.

Mr Sudi said that apart from training, TBS has been providing certification services to SMEs for three years free of charge to enable them grow and meet required standards in market.

"I urge SMES to use this important opportunity which the government has provided so as to increase your income and the nation as a whole," he insisted.

For his part Festo Kapela, the Trade Officer from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that more than 50 per cent of edible oil used in the country is imported hence compels the government to spend a lot of foreign currencies.

"East African countries depend much on imported edible oil it could be an opportunity for local palm oil processing factories to improve their products and see how they increase their income through it," Kapela said.

The training which involved 15 centres in Kigoma region is a continuation of similar ones which started in August this year in Central, West Katavi and Rukwa regions.

