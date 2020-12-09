Tanzania: Simba Resume League Duties in Polisi Tz Duel

SIMBA will be keen to divert their CAF Champions League (CAF CL) momentum to the Premier League race as they host Polisi Tanzania at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The defending champions who trail league leaders Young Africans by 11 points prior to today's match, will have two more games in hand to play which would give them nine points, do they win all of them.

However, despite succeeding to venture into the second preliminary round of CAF CL after a 1-0 aggregate success over Plateau United of Nigeria, Simba will also approach the Polisi Tanzania encounter seriously in order to start reducing the gap.

Prior to this match, Simba outclassed Coastal Union 7-0 at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha which necessitated them to continue commanding the league's top scoring ladder with 29 goals from 11 games.

As such, the Msimbazi Street based club are favorites to use well the home ground advantage by pocketing crucial three points against tricky Polisi Tanzania, who have established themselves as among the best teams.

Last season, Simba succeeded to win both clashes against Polisi Tanzania winning 2-1 in both instances and it remains a puzzle if they are to continue dominating the Moshi team this season.

Until now, Polisi Tanzania who are placed 6th on the log have garnered 20 points from 13 games hence, they are only three points short before catching up with Simba who have collected 23 points in 11 duels.

Playing their second season in the league, the Moshi based club seems to be maturing game after game and if they can keep the same consistence, definitely, they can stay put in the contest for a long time.

Their good performance is highly contributed to the fact that they have at disposal all the required necessities that a Premier League club is entitled to have such that players' job is to let their legs speak for them.

In his remarks recently, Polisi Tanzania Information Officer Frank Lukwaro believes that the game is going to be tough as both sides will battle hard to grab maximum three points.

"To our side, preparations are unfolding well and the most important thing of all is three points as such, the 90 minutes of play will be a good judge of who will pocket the crucial three points," he said.