Tanzania: Aviation Safety, Security Top Priorities - Insists Nit

THE National Institute of Transport (NIT) joins other stakeholders in marking the World Aviation Week by producing quality professionals who are productive in making the safety of global air transport industry and share insights on the current state of the market.

NIT Rector, Engineer Prof Zacharia Mganilwa, told reporters in Dar es Salaam that in marking the world aviation week, producing experts who can maintain the highest standard of aviation safety and security are the best priorities.

Prof Mganilwa added: "As we are marking the world aviation week, we thank the World Bank for supporting the Centre of Excellence in Aviation and Transport Operations at NIT."

Prof Mganilwa also said that as part of the support from World Bank's East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP), NIT produces 4500 graduates in five years.

"We are planning to go beyond the goal, just in two years of the project implementation; the institute has so far producing 2700 graduates in the CoEATO priority training programmes," he said By the end of the five year project, the 16 institutes from Tanzania, Kenya and Ethiopia including National Institute of Transport, will at least doubled their capacity to collectively enroll 20,000 students on an annual basis in both long-term and short term training programmes in the targeted disciplines.

"We have received 21.25 million US dollars (almost 50bn/-) as financial support from the World Bank towards the procurement of three air crafts for practical training of pilots, construction of buildings such as students hostels, staff residence, and aviation training infrastructure," he said.

He further said that through the EASTRIP programme, NIT will construct 9 new buildings which are Cabin Crew the Mock Up building, female and male students hostel, a state-of-the-art high tech workshop building, modern computer labs, staff and students residence as well as aircraft hangars.