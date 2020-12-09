Sudan: Eritrea's Delegation in Sudan

8 December 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 08 December 2020 - As part of the regular, multi-faceted, consultations between Eritrea and Sudan, Eritrea's delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met, in Khartoum today, 8 December Sudan's President of the Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan.

The delegation delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki to President Al-Burhan. The message and ensuing discussions focused on current developments in Ethiopia and their ramifications for regional peace and stability.

The two sides agreed to bolster their bilateral ties and advance regional cooperation.

