Liberia: Five Fear Dead in Ferry Disaster

Zahn Boyee- Dec 8-About five persons are feared dead in Zahn Boyee, Zahn Chiefdom, Nimba County electoral district eight.

According to report, some citizens were crossing from a nearby village to cast their votes in the town, when their ferry capsized. Sources from the town said of the 20 persons on board, five bodies have been recovered so far.

They went down in the Yarr River, located also between Yarwin Mensonnoh.

It is the River the controversial Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson once crossed after a deadly battle during the height of the Liberian civil crisis use to enter Bong County. Report by Reuben Sei Waylun, NimbaUpdate coming later