Liberia: 'We Must Not Destroy Our Country' - President Weah Urges Citizens

President George M. Weah in a nationwide address Monday urged all Liberians to protect the country and avoid violence.

His less than four minutes address on state radio, comes at a time when Liberians are expected to go to the polls on Tuesday in a mid-term elections in which two representatives and 15 senators will be elected.

"We must not destroy our country for the sake of promoting our political interest. Let us use the ballot and not violence to choose our leaders. We remain on nation one people , one glorious land of Liberty by God's command," he said.

President Weah condemned Sunday's elections violence in Grand Cape Mount County in which an opposition candidate, Simeon Taylor two vehicles were set ablaze by unknown persons. He condemned the act and said those responsible would be brought to justice.

"There is no place for violence in Liberia. All those responsible will be prosecuted under the laws."

He called on all Liberians to be free as they go to the polls on Tuesday.

"We should all be free and safe to participate in theses elections. It is my constitutional duty as leader of the country to ensure that all persons can exercise their democratic rights to vote freely, fairly and peacefully."

He said, it is the responsibility that he takes very seriously. "I have therefore instructed the national security to take all necessary measures so that each and every voter is protected during voting. I urge all political leaders to also use their platforms and influence supporters to refrain from provocation, which leads to violence at the pools. Liberia is the only country we have."