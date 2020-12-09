Liberia: President Said Voting Is Smooth

8 December 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Weah told reporters after voting that the process as peaceful and called on other centers around the country to remain peaceful.

"I just voted. It is very smooth. People are calm. I came to the polling center to exercise my franchise," he said.

He added" at the end of the day the result will come out and those that will be elected will win. The country needs peace."

He called on Politicians to accept the result that voters will vote on. He said Liberia is the only country Liberians have and there should be no sign of violence.

Early Sunday he condemned election violence which took place in Cape Mount County that led to the bruin got two vehicles belonging to an opposition candidate, Simeon Taylor. He called on the police to do all to arrest the perpetrators of the act.

Ahead of that, the president George Weah in a state of the Nation address late Monday called on all Liberians to vote peacefully and called on state security to ensure the safety of all Liberians.

